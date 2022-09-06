The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth $585,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

