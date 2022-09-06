The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SZC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.