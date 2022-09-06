The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

