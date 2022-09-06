The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

PEBB stock remained flat at GBX 101 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,575. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.65 ($1.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.71. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,525.00.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

