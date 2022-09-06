The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
PEBB stock remained flat at GBX 101 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,575. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.65 ($1.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.71. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,525.00.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
