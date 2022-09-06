The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.65

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMR. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $814.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

