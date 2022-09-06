The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.42.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. 92,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

