Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,230 shares of company stock valued at $130,351 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,156. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

