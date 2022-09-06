Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

