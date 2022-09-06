Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

