Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.42.

TPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.52 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

