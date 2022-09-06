Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 10,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 508,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $651.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tricida
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.