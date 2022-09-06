Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 10,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 508,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $651.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,238.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,344,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,238.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 845,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

