Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (TEEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 87.75 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.09. The stock has a market cap of £87.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,755.00. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.48 ($1.30).

Get Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure alerts:

About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.