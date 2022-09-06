TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 3.8%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

