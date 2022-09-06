trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.42

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 139288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

