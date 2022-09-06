trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.42

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 139288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.
trivago Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.