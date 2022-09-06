Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 5753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

