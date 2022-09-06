Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises about 4.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.13% of Turning Point Brands worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.