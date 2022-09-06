TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,472.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $331,841.89 and approximately $53,472.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,463,506,956 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

