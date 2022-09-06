UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,580 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,640.91 ($19.83).

PRU traded up GBX 14.61 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 933.81 ($11.28). 4,318,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 981.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.40. The firm has a market cap of £25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,394.39. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,555 ($18.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

