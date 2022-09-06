UBS Group Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 57,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 250.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 122,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 848.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

