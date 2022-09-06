UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,293.63 ($15.63).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 755 ($9.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 667.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.56.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

