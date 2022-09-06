Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $112.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
