Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Purchased by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares during the quarter. Unifi accounts for 4.2% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Unifi worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE UFI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 7,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

