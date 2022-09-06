Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,436. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

