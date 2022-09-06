United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

