United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $335,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.54. 45,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

