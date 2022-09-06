United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 192,995 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 967,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,545,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

