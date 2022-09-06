United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 871,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,295,000 after acquiring an additional 89,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.20. 39,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

