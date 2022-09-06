United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,000. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.