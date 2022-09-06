United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 505,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,242,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 595,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 449,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,038. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.