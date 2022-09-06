United Services Automobile Association Sells 9,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $65,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,405,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,953,000 after buying an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,766. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

