United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Down 0.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.45. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 109,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.