Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.24

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $723.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.