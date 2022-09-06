Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $3,389,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

