UNUS SED LEO Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00025543 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and $3.69 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00297953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

