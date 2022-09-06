V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.34

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 14643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

