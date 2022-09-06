Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $114,025,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 584,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,164,614. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

