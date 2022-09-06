VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 78,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.