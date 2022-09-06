Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $118,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.