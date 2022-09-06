Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 108,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,629,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
