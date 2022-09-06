Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 108,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,629,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.