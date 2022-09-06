Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.37. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.