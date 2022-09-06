Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 86,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $358.31. 496,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

