Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 86,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.04. 306,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,027. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

