Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.92.

