Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $355,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,656. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

