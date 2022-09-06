Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $64,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

