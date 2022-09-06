VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 57,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 179,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.