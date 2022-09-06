Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $92,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

