Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

