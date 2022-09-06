Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 176,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,375 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

