Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 180,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,677,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.