Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 9.2% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

